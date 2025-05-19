Abhijeet Sawant Dating App Confession: Singer Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of Indian Idol Season 1 in 2004, is in the news for the wrong reasons. After his co-contestant from Indian Idol, Rahul Vaidya, faced a negative buzz post his comments on Indian cricketer Virat Kohli blocking and unblocking him on social media, it is Abhijeet Sawant now who is facing the heat. The Mohabbatein Lutaaunga singer has confessed to micro cheating on dating app Tinder and does not seem to think it is a big deal. In an interview with Hindi Rush, Abhijeet Sawant admitted to cheating on his wife Shilpa Sawant with social media chats with other women. Here's what he revealed.

What Did Abhijeet Sawant Say About Using Tinder?

In the interview on YouTube, Abhijeet revealed that when he was in the US, a friend introduced him to Tinder, and he caught on to it out of curiosity. Speaking rather innocently but also laughing, he confessed, “Main kabhi kabhi beech mein jaata tha (on Tinder), dekhta tha kya hai yeh sab, kya hota hai? Maine apna hi naam rakha tha, sab kuch sahi tha. Biwi ko nahi pata tha. But kuch kiya nahi, kisise mila bhi nahi, kuch tha bhi nahi. (I used Tinder to see what it was and how it worked. I had a profile in my own name, everything was real. My wife didn’t know. But I didn’t do anything, didn’t meet anyone, nothing happened.)”

Abhijeet Sawant Dating App Confession

The winner of the first season of Indian Idol, who still has a good fan-following, said that he enjoyed talking to girls in spite of being married as it was possible to have “deep conversations” with them. He confessed, “Match aata tha, baat karte the. Yeh cheeze na bohut ajeeb hai. Mujhe baat karne ka shauk hai, aur aap ladkiyon se bahut deep baat kar sakte ho, ladkon se nahin. Unke paas bahot saari cheeze hai baat karne ke liye. Main baat karta tha bahut. Do-teen log mil gaye the jo baat karte the acche se. (When I got a match on Tinder, we got talking. It’s weird. I like talking, and you can have very deep conversations with women, unlike with men. Women have a lot to talk about. I used to talk a lot. I had found 2-3 (girls) who talked well with me.)” ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 5’ Grand Finale: Suraj Chavan Wins Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show, Beats Abhijeet Sawant (Watch Video).

Abhijeet Sawant Cheating Revealed on Twitter/X

The reason why Abhijeet Sawant has got talking about his cheating now has also been revealed by the singer. He said he got worried about using Tinder when it was revealed by a user on social media platform Twitter/X that he had an account on the dating app despite being married. “Baad mein Twitter pe agaya ki mera account hai. Phir main bola ki ‘Yeh accha nahi lagega’. (It was revealed on Twitter that I had an account on Tinder. I thought, ‘This won't look good’).”

Abhijeet Sawant’s Wife Unaware of His Micro Cheating

The singer's wife Shilpa was not aware of his secret micro cheating on Tinder. Calling her "bichari" (poor girl), Abhijeet Sawant admitted that she did not know of his secret online activities with other women. “Nahin nahin, usko nahi pata abhi tak, ab pata chal raha hai (looks into the camera). Woh bichari…usko pata bhi nahi kya hota hai Tinder. Ab pata chalega, but (be) open yaar, usme kya hai? Cheezein karni hai toh thok ke karo phir. Kitna main sab cheeze jod sakta hoon yaar. (She didn’t know until now. Poor thing, she didn’t even know what Tinder was…Now that she knows, (I can) be open. What’s the big deal? If you want to do something, do it openly. How much can I cover up?)”

Abhijeet Sawant Admits to Using Dating App After Marriage - Watch Video at 41:07:

Egged on by the hosts who seemed rather enthusiastic about the conversation around Tinder, Abhijeet Sawant further said, "Ladke aur ladkiyan ek doosre se bahot alag hai. Aur isliye hum ladke agar baat karne baith jayenge to bore ho jayenge. Kyunki tumko bhi wahi pata hai jo mujhe pata hai. Aapko nayi cheez samajhni hai, unse aapko gyan lena hai, toh aap opposite sex ke pass hee jaoge. (Men and women are different from each other. If we sit for a chat with the boys, we will be bored. Because you and me both know the same things. To learn something new, you will approach the opposite sex.)" Abhijeet Sawant Birthday Special: Did You Know The First Indian Idol Winner Did A Cameo In Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer Tees Maar Khan?

Netizens are shocked at the audacity of the singer to say that such things should be done openly even after being married. Some are also lauding his “honesty and maturity”, as per the comments on YouTube, while he spoke about the need to engage with other women in spite of having a wife.

Abhijeet Sawant and Shilpa Sawant have two children, a son and a daughter. Also meddling into acting apart from singing, he was recently also seen on Celebrity MasterChef India (2025) and was the runner-up on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 (2024).

