New Delhi, April 2: Tinder’s The Game Game is a new feature introduced to make online dating more engaging. The dating app’s new feature will enable users to interact with an AI bot to help them practice the flirting skills. Users can engage in conversations and receive scores based on their performance, along with suggestions for enhancing their dating skills.

The Game Game uses speech-to-speech AI technology to create voices and scenarios powered by OpenAI. “This project gave us a chance to experiment with how AI can make dating a little more fun and a little less intimidating,” said Alex Osborne, Sr. Director of Product Innovation at Match Group. The Game Game is said to make flirting enjoyable with different scenarios. The game aims to make the unexpected feel less intimidating. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out ‘Search Suggestions’ for Grok iOS App.

"We're continuing to work with platforms like Tinder that are deploying OpenAI thoughtfully in their products to help people build practical skills and confidence,” said Sara Caldwell, Head of Go-To-Market Readiness at OpenAI. Caldwell further mentioned that Tinder is using AI technology to create enjoyable and interactive experiences through real time API. The goal is to provide real-world connections and make the dating process feel a bit less scary.

Tinder’s The Game Game: How it works

Tinder's The Game Game invites users to showcase their vocal charm to win over an AI-generated character that responds in real time. To get started, users need to tap the Tinder logo located in the top left corner of the main card stack screen to enter The Game Game experience.

In The Game Game, users are presented with a stack of cards, each representing an AI persona based on their Age or Gender preferences. Each persona comes with its own unique scenario. If they seek a new challenge, they can retry to receive different options. Once a scenario is generated, the AI initiates the conversation, and users respond vocally, using their charm to aim for a successful date by the end of the session. Depending on their responses, the conversation can either conclude positively or take unexpected turns. ChatGPT New Voice: OpenAI Launches ‘Monday’, Female Voice in ChatGPT, Live on iOS.

Users are rated on a three-flame scale by receiving real-time AI feedback. Higher scores come with charm and smooth conversation. Feedback is given at the end, and users can save or share their results with friends to show their flirting skills.

