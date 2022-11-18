New Delhi, November 18 : The new Toyota Innova Hycross crossover is set for its global debut on 21 November, in Indonesia. Ahead of its unveiling, the design of the Hycross (also to be called Toyota Innova Zenix in some international markets including Indonesia) both exterior and interior has been leaked on the web world. Toyota Innova Hycross Gets Teased in India for First Time; Know What To Expect From This SUV-Styled Hybrid Crossover.

As per in the leaked image, the 2023 Toyota Innova Hycross MPV looks radically different from its current MPV sibling Innova with major design changes and updates. It flaunts a new bold and large chrome honeycomb grille, stylish sweptback LED headlamps, a new bumper with LED DRLs, a faux black skid plate and confirmed to have new stretched wraparound tail lights. The Hycross also gets new alloy wheels, dual-tone ORVMs, chrome inserts on door handles and blacked-out B and C-pillars.

On the inside, the new Toyota Innova Hycross boasts of a huge floating touchscreen infotainment system, screens for second-row, new premium upholstery, chrome accents on dashboard, a gear lever mounted high up on the centre console, and dash-cam. It is going to offer premium features like panoramic sunroof as well.

The new Toyota Hycross is going to be based on a monocoque chassis with FWD set-up. Under the hood, it is expected to get powered by a powerful 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid engine. Toyota Shows New Prius Hybrid with More Power, Range, Style.

The India bound all-new Toyota Innova Hycross will be officially unveiled on 25th November, 2022, when all the design and feature details of the India-spec model will be revealed.

