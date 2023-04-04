San Francisco, April 4: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday replaced the micro-blogging platform's blue bird homepage logo with the 'Doge' meme. Musk tweeted, "As promised" and attached a screenshot of his tweet conversation of last year with a user in which they had asked him to buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge. Elon Musk Replaces Twitter's Blue Bird Logo with 'Doge' Meme to Promote Dogecoin Cryptocurrency.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's announcement. While one user commented, "Promises made, promises kept," another said, "Thanks for making Twitter fun again! #Dogecoin to the moon!" Last month, Twitter CEO had said that his interest has been switched from cryptocurrencies to artificial intelligence (AI). Jack Black Wants to Call Out Elon Musk’s Bluff About Twitter’s Verification Checks, Says ‘I’m Gonna See What Happens If I Don’t Pay for It’.

Meanwhile, in June last year, the tech billionaire had said he would keep supporting and buying Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency he had been vouching about for years. Called 'Dogefather', Musk had long been a vocal proponent of Dogecoin and tweeted several times in the past to help spike the price of the digital token.

