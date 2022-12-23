New Delhi, December 23 : Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched its latest Vivo S16 series in its home market. The Vivo S16 series comprises of three models – the Vivo S16, Vivo S16 Pro, and Vivo S16e, and these are all mid-ranged phones.

The Vivo S16 series comes with sleek and stylish design, a bright and crisp display and latest tech and features that make for capable and attractive mid-ranged smartphones. Let’s take a look at what all the new Vivo trio has to offer. Samsung Galaxy S23 Smartphone Series’ Colour Options Leaked Ahead of February Launch.

The Vivo S16 Series – Specs and Price :

Vivo S16 Series - Specifications

The Vivo S16 and Vivo S16 Pro come with similar specifications, while the S16e is quite different. All the three handsets however, share essentially the same design language with some modifications per model.

The S16 boasts a triple camera setup that combine a 64MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. The S16 Pro comes with a triple came comprising of a 50MP, a 12MP, and a 2MP sensor. On the other hand, the S16e gets a 50MP main sensor with two lesser sensors.

Under the skin, the S16 gets powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset backed by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The S16 Pro packs in the Dimensity 8200 processor, while the S16e gets the Exynos 1080 chipset. The trio boots on Android 13 OS topped with OriginOS Forest UI skin.

All the three devices draw juice from a 4,600mAh battery pack with 66W fast charging support. OnePlus 11 Design, Colour Variants Officially Revealed via Teaser, Watch Video.

Vivo S16 Series Price & Colours

The Vivo S16 and Vivo S16 Pro have been launched with a starting price of CNY 2,499 (estimated Rs 29,600) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 39,100), respectively, while the slightly lesser model S16e comes with a starting price of CNY 2,099 (around Rs 24,900).

The S16 series comes in alluring colour options of Starry Night Black, Hyacinth Purple and Sea Foam Green. Vivo is likely to launch this trio in India and other markets, but the company hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

