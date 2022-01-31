Vivo India has confirmed that it will launch the T1 5G phone in the country on February 9, 2022. The company teased the handset on its official India Twitter account, revealing the launch date. The device is also listed on Flipkart, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. As a reminder, Vivo T1 5G was launched in China along with Vivo T1x last year. Vivo Y75 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India at Rs 21,990.

The smartphone is claimed to be the fastest and to come with Turbo Cooling technology for gaming. The Flipkart page mentions it will reveal more details such as display, turbo design, camera and between February 3 to February 7. The smartphone is speculated to carry similar features as that of the Chinese model.

Get ready for the new vivo T1 5G that comes loaded with​​ Turbo features. It has everything you need to live the Turbo Life. ​​Launching on 9th Feb. Notify me: https://t.co/bARtYcDPMA#TurboLife#GetSetTurbo​​#vivoT1 5G​​#SeriesT pic.twitter.com/ELOS1OdDXS — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) January 31, 2022

It is likely to sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For clicking photographs, Vivo T1 5G could sport a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there might be a 16MP selfie shooter. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The phone could come with connectivity options such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2.

