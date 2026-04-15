Vivo has officially expanded its T-series portfolio in India with the introduction of the Vivo T5 Pro 5G. Positioned as a powerful mid-range contender, the new smartphone focuses on delivering significant upgrades in battery endurance and processing power compared to its predecessors. The device features a refined aesthetic in a Glacier Blue finish, maintaining a slim profile of 8.25 mm despite housing one of the largest battery capacities seen in the current market segment.

The handset arrives with a major focus on performance efficiency and long-term usage, targeting users who require a high-performance device for gaming and multitasking. Notable upgrades include a transition to a more advanced silicon architecture and a high-resolution AMOLED display that supports modern gaming requirements. With its combination of a sleek design and robust internal hardware, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G aims to capture the interest of tech-conscious consumers looking for a reliable 5G-enabled device.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Performance and Display Technology

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, which operates at a primary clock speed of 2.7 GHz. This chipset is paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, ensuring smooth performance across Android 16. The front of the device is dominated by a 17.35 cm (6.83 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 2800x1260 pixels and a pixel density of 449 ppi. For photography, it houses a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, complemented by a 32MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.

Comprehensive Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications

One of the standout features of this model is the massive 9020 mAh Li-ion battery, which supports quick charging and is designed to provide multi-day longevity. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2, alongside a hybrid SIM slot for expandable storage. The phone weighs 213 g and includes a comprehensive sensor suite, including a gyroscope and proximity sensor. For storage, users can choose between 128 GB and 256 GB of internal memory. The retail package remains generous, including a charger, protective case, and a pre-applied screen film.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is competitively priced to cater to different budget segments within the mid-range market. The base variant featuring 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at INR 29,999. For those requiring more space, the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model is available for INR 33,999, while the top-tier version with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage carries a price tag of INR 39,999. These models are expected to be available through major e-commerce platforms and retail outlets across the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).