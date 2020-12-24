Vivo V20 2021 smartphone is now available for on sale in India. The smartphone was recently spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website. The handset comes as a successor to the Vivo V20 device that was launched in India this October. The smartphone is listed on the Amazon India website with a price tag of Rs 24,990. The pricing is similar to the Vivo V20 variant that was launched in October 2020. The handset is being offered in two shades - Sunset Melody & Midnight Jazz. Vivo V20 Pro 5G Launched in India at Rs 29,990; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

Vivo V20 (2021) (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

In terms of specifications, Vivo V20 (2021) sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G coupled with 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the device gets a triple rear camera module comprising of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP super-wide-angle lens & a 2MP mono sensor. At the front, there is a 44MP shooter for selfies.

Vivo V20 (2021) (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The handset runs on Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11 operating system & packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port & an in-display fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V20 (2021) is priced at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB & 128GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).