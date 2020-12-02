Vivo India officially launched the Vivo V20 Pro 5G smartphone. Ahead of the launch, the device was spotted on retail websites such as Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobile, Sangeetha Mobiles with a price tag of Rs 29,990. The handset is available for sale now 2020 via Flipkart, Amazon.in & Vivo.in. The company claims Vivo V20 Pro to be the slimmest 5G phone ever. Sale offers include Rs 2,000 instant cashback on ICICI Bank card transactions, no-cost EMI up to 12 months & 10 percent cashback on ICICI Bank & Bank of Baroda credit cards. Vivo V20 Pro India Pre-Bookings Open Ahead of Its Launch.

In terms of specifications, Vivo V20 Pro 5G sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

For optics, the 5G phone flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main AF Night shooter, an 8MP wide-angle camera & a 2MP mono snapper. At the front, there is a dual-camera system with a 44MP primary camera & an 8MP super wide-angle lens.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The smartphone will be offered in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes packed with a 4,000mAh battery with 33W flash charging support & runs on Android 10 based Funtouch OS 11 operating system. The device comes in three exciting shades - Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz & Moonlight Sonata.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The sleek 5G smartphone gets connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port, FM radio, a 3.5mm jack adapter & more. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V20 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 29,990 for the sole 8GB & 128GB configuration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).