Vivo India will officially launch the V23 5G Series on January 5, 2021. The Vivo V23 5G Series will comprise V23 and V23 Pro models. According to a report from 91Mobiles, the company is also planning to introduce the third model named 'Vivo V23e'. The launch is likely to take place in February, a month after the V23 and V23 Pro launch. As a reminder, Vivo V23e debuted in Thailand last month as a 5G budget smartphone. Vivo V23 Pro To Be India's First Colour Changing Smartphone: Report.

Vivo V23e is likely to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. It is expected to carry similar specifications as that of the Thailand model. Vivo V23e could sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

Vivo V23e 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

For photography, the Vivo V23e smartphone is likely to be equipped with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP shooter.

Vivo V23e 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Upfront, there could be a 44MP camera for clicking selfies and attending video calls. The handset is said to be fuelled by a 4,050mAh battery with a 44W fast charging facility.

