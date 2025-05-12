New Delhi, May 12: Vivo V50 Elite Edition will soon launch in India. The company has started to tease its upcoming smartphone on social media platforms. Vivo (vivo) is getting ready to unveil the new Vivo V50 Elite Edition, which will be the latest addition to its Vivo V50 series. The standard Vivo V50 was launched in India in February this year.

The upcoming Vivo V50 Elite Edition is expected to come with a different design compared to the standard Vivo V50 model. The Vivo V50 Elite Edition is set to be unveiled in India on May 15. While the design may set it apart, the rest of the features and specifications are said to remain mostly the same as the standard version of the Vivo V50. It suggests that the Elite Edition may mainly focus on offering a new look rather than major hardware changes. iPhone 17 Price Hike: Apple To Raise Prices of Its iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Not Due to Trump Tariffs; Know Reasons Here.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The smartphone could come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offer up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The device is likely to feature a 6.77-inch Full HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 × 2,392 pixels. The Elite Edition might also include Vivo’s Aura Light feature and AI-powered editing tools to improve image quality. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch Likely Soon, Tipped To Arrive With Slim Design; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition will likely have a circular camera module at the rear and the cameras might come be co-engineered with Zeiss. The Vivo V50 Elite Edition might come with a dual rear camera setup. It may include a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 50MP wide-angle lens. Vivo V50 Elite Edition is said to have a 50MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to include a 6,000mAh battery and support 90W fast charging capability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 05:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).