Apple is reportedly considering raising the iPhone 17 prices t his year. The upcoming iPhone 17 lineup will reportedly include iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air (rumoured) and iPhone 17 base models. WSJ reported that the tech giant would raise the price, not blaming the Trump tariffs, due to significant changes in the design and inclusion of various new features. Also, the company is reportedly considering a iPhone 17 price hike to maintain its profit margin as it would be challenging to seek additional savings from its suppliers. Apple Q1 Earnings 2025: Tech Giant Registers 23% Growth in India During January-March Quarter, iPhone 16 Highest Shipped Model.

Apple Raising iPhone 17 Series Prices in 2025, Not Blaming US Tariffs

JUST IN: Apple considers raising iPhone prices without blaming tariffs, WSJ reports. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) May 12, 2025

