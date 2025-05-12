New Delhi, May 12: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be launched soon at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Speculation suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may come with enhancements in its design, improved camera quality, and a powerful processor. The foldable smartphone from Samsung may feature a Snapdragon processor and an advanced camera setup.

Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow, May 13, 2025, where it will unveil the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone. Following this, the next Unpacked event is said to take place in early July, during which Samsung may introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Tomorrow in India, Likely With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset; Know Expected Price for Each Variant, Specifications and Features Before May 13, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to bring several upgrades over its predecessor, with a lighter build and a redesigned hinge mechanism to reduce the visibility of the crease. As per reports, an improved cooling system may be included to enhance performance during extended use. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also expected to come with thinner bezels.

Reports suggest that the inner display bezels could be around 1mm, while the outer screen bezels may measure around 1.2mm. Additionally, the unfolded dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are reportedly 158.4 x 143.1mm. Reports also indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might measure 8.9mm when folded and 3.9mm when unfolded. The foldable smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chip, which may be paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.2-inch inner foldable display. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch Tomorrow With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Expected Price, All Confirmed Specifications and Features Ahead of May 13, 2025.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might feature a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary camera, and a 10MP sensor. It is expected to be equipped with a 4,400mAh battery, which may support 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The device will likely run on Samsung’s One UI 8, based on Android.

