New Delhi, February 6: Vivo V50 and Vivo V50 Pro launch date speculations surface amid growing leaks. Vivo is anticipated to launch the vivo V50 smartphone soon in India. There are also reports indicating that the company might introduce the vivo V50 Pro model with the V50. The upcoming smartphones will expand the Vivo V series lineup. The smartphones will come with new features and design with updated performance.

As per multiple reports, Vivo V50 and Vivo V50 Pro are expected to launch in India on February 17, 2025, and the sale may start on February 24. The smartphone manufacturer has been teasing the Vivo V50 on various social media platforms, where they have unveiled one of its colour options, which is Rose Red. The smartphone may also include Starry Blue and Titanium Grey. As per reports, the Vivo V50 Pro price may be around INR 45,000 in India. iQOO Neo 10R Launch Date on March 11 in India, Will Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Vivo V50, Vivo V50 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo V50 is anticipated to be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It may include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. V50 rear camera setup will feature a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to include Vivo's Aura Light feature to enhance low-light photography.

The Vivo V50 will come with a 50MP front camera. It may also integrate advanced features like AI Transcript Assist and Gemini AI chatbot integration. It is said to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and might run on Funtouch OS 15. The smartphone is expected to come with an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. Google Pixel 9a Launch Might Be Next Month, Likely To Offer Free Access to YouTube Premium, Google One and Fitbit Premium; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Vivo V50 Pro is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. It may feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The V50 Pro is rumoured to include a 50MP primary sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. Users can expect a 50MP front camera. The smartphone may be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).