New Delhi, February 5: Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch soon. Reports suggest that the Google Pixel 9a has been spotted on a certification website, indicating that its launch may be imminent. The Pixel 9a will likely come with complimentary subscriptions to YouTube Premium, Google One, and Fitbit Premium services. The Pixel 9a launch might occur earlier than initially anticipated. It was expected to launch in May, but it now appears that the timeline has been moved to March 2025.

The Google Pixel 9a has reportedly appeared on the EMVCo certification website under model number GTF7P, with the codename TG4. As per a report from Android Headlines, the Google Pixel 9a will likely come with several free services for its users. Potential buyers are expected to get six months of free access to YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium, along with three months of Google One subscription. It is expected to come in multiple colour options like Porcelain White, Obsidian Black, Iris Blue, and Peony Pink. iQOO Neo 10R Launch Date Confirmed on March 11 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Google Pixel 9a might feature a 6.28-inch display with a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and HDR brightness of 1,800 nits. The display is likely to come with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor and may come with 8GB of RAM, along with storage options of up to 256GB.

The smartphone will likely feature a 48MP primary camera paired with a Sony IMX712 ultrawide camera. It may come with a 13MP front camera. The smartphone is anticipated to be equipped with a 5,100mAh battery, which may support 23W wired charging and 75W wireless charging. Apple Invites: Tech Giant Introduces New App for iPhone Users To Create Custom Invitations for Any Occasion.

Google Pixel 9a Price (Expected)

Google Pixel 9a price for the 256GB variant is expected to be around USD 599, which is approximately INR 52,000. The smartphone with a 128GB variant is anticipated to be priced at around USD 499, which might be INR 43,500.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).