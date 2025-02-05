iQOO Neo 10R launch date is confirmed for March 11, 2025, in India. The company has been teasing the device on social media platforms. iQOO has confirmed that the Neo 10R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The smartphone achieves an AnTuTu score of over 1.7 Million. The iQOO Neo 10R will likely come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature a 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup, and the iQOO Neo 10R price range might be around INR 30,000 to INR 35,000 in India. Apple Invites: Tech Giant Introduces New App for iPhone Users To Create Custom Invitations for Any Occasion.

iQOO Neo 10R Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor

The Most Powerful Smartphone in Segment* is here! ⚡ Packed with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the all-new iQOO Neo 10R achieves an incredible AnTuTu score of 1.7Mn+, setting a new benchmark in speed and performance. Get ready to experience power like never before—launching on 11th… pic.twitter.com/tJoDe59JTt — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 5, 2025

