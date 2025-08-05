Mumbai, August 5: Redmi 15 5G will be launched in India on August 19, 2025, with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and a massive 7,000mAh battery. The new mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi will also come with several unique features and specifications in the segment. It will have a triple camera setup on the rear and one on the front, and it will offer a higher refresh rate display.

Redmi 15 5G will have a slim design despite having such a large battery, and it will also come with an IP64 dust and water resistance rating for better smartphone protection and a 200% volume booster via Dolby-certified speakers. The company has confirmed that the new model will come with Royal Chrome Design and will be offered in mesmerising Frosted White, Sandy Purple and Midnight Black colours. Google Pixel 10 Series India Launch Confirmed on August 21, 2025, Will Include Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Models; Check Details.

Redmi 15 5G Battery and Display

Redmi 15 5G will set a higher bar for smartphones coming under INR 20,000. It will come with a 144Hz AdaptiveSync display with a 6.9-inch size and eye safety tech. The massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery will get a 33W fast-charging support and 18W reverse-charging capability. Redmi 15 5G is claimed to have a 13.5-hour standby time with 1% Hibernation Mode. Moreover, Redmi claimed that the device's battery would be 80% efficient after four years.

Redmi 15 5G Processor, OS and AI Features

Redmi 15 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, which is capable of achieving around 6,20,000 AnTuTu score. Further, the processor will be mated with Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and come with AI-powered features like 'Circle to Search' and Gemini AI integration.

Redmi 15 5G Camera and Photography Features

The new Redmi smartphone will come with a 50MP AI Dual camera for taking high-quality images. Besides, the users will be able to access various features such as AI Sky, AI Erase and Classic Film Filters. OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Processor Teased Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Redmi 15 5G Price in India

Redmi 15 5G is expected to launch under the INR 20,000 segment. The rumoured price is INR 13,999. Some reports said that it would be introduced between INR 12,000 and INR 13,000.

