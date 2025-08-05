Apple is likely to launch its upcoming iPhone 17 series in early September 2025. As per reports, the launch event may take place between September 8 and 10. The new series is expected to include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. A tipster (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X (formerly Twitter) has shared expected display sizes and battery capacities for each model ahead of the official announcement. The iPhone 17 is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 3,600mAh battery. The iPhone 17 Air may have a 6.6-inch display but a smaller 2,900mAh battery. The iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to come with a 6.3-inch display and a 3,900mAh battery, while the iPhone Pro Max could feature a 6.9-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery. Redmi 15 5G Price, Specifications and Features; Here’s Everything To Know About Upcoming Redmi Smartphone With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC and 7,000mAh Battery.

iPhone 17 Series Display Size and Battery Capacity Tipped

iPhone 17 Series expected battery capacity: iPhone 17 • 6.3” - 3600mAh ± iPhone 17 Air • 6.6”- 2900mAh ± iPhone 17 Pro • 6.3” - 3900mAh ± iPhone 17 Pro Max • 6.9” - 5000mAh ± — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) August 4, 2025

