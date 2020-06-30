Other than the coronavirus updates, there is another news that is creating all the buzz online since last night, the ban of 59 Chinese apps by the Indian government. As a move to deal with the rising border tensions between India and China at Ladakh, the Indian government announced a ban on 59 bans from Chinese companies which includes popular ones like TikTok, UC Browser, Camscanner, Shein, etc. So what happens next? What if you have these apps on your phone? Will you have to uninstall them? We tell you the answers to all your immediate questions post the ban on these applications.

What Happens When An App is Banned?

When an application is banned, it is taken down the Play Store so that it is no more available for download to users. Both Google Play Store and Apple iOS APP will remove all the apps in the list from their database. In case, you haven't seen, some of the apps like TikTok have been removed today from the Play Store. Shareit, Likee, UC browser are still available. They would be removed gradually.

What If You Have These Apps on Your Phones?

After the takedown from the Play Store, the government will issue a notification to the Internet Service Providers to block these apps. So access to these apps will be restricted and soon become inoperable. Those applications which do not require a live internet connection will continue to function like before.

Should You Uninstall These Apps?

You may not immediately uninstall all the apps but they will gradually become inoperable because the internet access for using them will be blocked. So even if you don't uninstall them right away, you may not be able to use them in a few days from now.

What Happens to Your Data on These Apps?

The data policy differs from app to app, but in most cases, you are likely to lose all your data once the account is deleted. As per TikTok guidelines a user cannot access their videos posted on the profile. So if you have saved the videos on your personal gallery or downloaded the data, then you have access to it. TikTok India Issues Statement After Getting Banned By Government, Says Data of All Indian Users Safe and Not Shared With Any Foreign Govt.

We hope, the above questions answer your basic queries about the ban on apps. If you are worried about the alternatives, you can look through the Play Store for better options.

