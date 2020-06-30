New Delhi, June 30: TikTok India on Tuesday said that it will comply with all data privacy and security requirements under the laws laid down by the government of India. It issued a statement saying that the data of all Indian users is safe and has not been shared with any foreign government. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi said that TikTok complies with all the rules and has not shared any information of its users in India with any foreign government including the Chinese government. "We place the highest importance on users privacy and integrity", the statement said. TikTok, UC Browser Among 59 Chinese Apps Banned by Govt of India Amid Row With China, See Full List.

The statement by TikTok India comes a day after the government banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The ban on these apps comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual control in Ladakh with Chinese troops.

Here's the tweet:

TikTok has also been removed from Google Play store and Apple App Store. The list of 59 apps also include CamScanner, Helo, Likee, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call – Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein. The IT Ministry said it has invoked its power under section 69A of the IT Act and rules, and has decided to block 59 apps in view of information available that they are “engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

