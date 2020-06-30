New Delhi, June 30: TikTok, a famous Chinese video-sharing app, along with several other apps have been removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India. The removal of the renowned app from the Android and iOS stores comes a day after the government on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok, WeChat, Bigo Live, Shein and UC Browser. The government said that these mobile applications were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

The ban on these China-linked apps comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual control in Ladakh with Chinese troops. The decision by the government marks the largest sweep against the Chinese technology companies. The list of banned apps also include Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call – Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein. TikTok App Banned by Indian Government, Chinese Company ByteDance Stand to Lose More Than Rs 3 Crore Everyday in Revenues.

TikTok has over 200 million users in India, Likee and Vigo Video are popular short video creation platforms, while Club Factory and Shein are e-commerce platforms that are widely popular in India. WeChat is a Chinese multi-purpose messaging and social media app that rivals WhatsApp while CamScanner is a popular app that allows users to scan images and share them. SHAREit app, which allows users to share files between devices, has also been banned in India.

