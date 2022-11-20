Delhi, November 20: A day after Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, conducted a poll asking people whether Trump should be reinstated on Twitter or not, former US President Donald Trump is back on Twitter with his About 51.8 per cent of the users wanted the former US president to come back on Twitter.

Shortly afterward Trump's account @realdonaldtrump, which had earlier appeared as suspended, reappeared on the platform complete with his former tweets, more than 59,000 of them. As of now Donald Trump’s Twitter account has one million followers. You can click here to directly go to Donald Trump’s twitter account. Donald Trump Back on Twitter After Nearly Two Years As Elon Musk Reinstates Former US President's Once-Blocked Account

Elon Musk had run a poll on Twitter asking whether Trump's account should be reinstated on Twitter. In the poll that received 15,085,458 votes, 51.8% voted in favour and 48.2% were against reinstating the former U.S. President's Twitter account. Donald Trump Twitter Account To Be Reinstated, Announces Elon Musk After His Poll Shows Narrow Support For Lifting of Ban on Former US President

Trump was permanently suspended from the social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Youtube just days after the attempted insurrection by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol.

While Facebook said Trump could return to social media by 2023, Twitter had said that the ban was permanent.

However, since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has been an advocate of not banning people permanently on social media platforms. It is not clear yet if the former US President will return back on Twitter.

