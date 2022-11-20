Elon Musk said on Saturday that Donald Trump’s Twitter account will be restored after the site's new owner ran a poll in which a narrow majority of 15 million voters supported the move. Shortly afterwards, Trump's suspended account was reinstated, complete with the 59,000 tweets he made during his time on the platform. Twitter to Enable Organizations to Identify Which Other Accounts Associated With Them, Says Elon Musk

Check Tweet:

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

