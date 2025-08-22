San Francisco, August 22: WhatsApp has started working on new features to offer users a better experience while using the platform. The Meta-owned platform has rolled out three new features for the Android and iOS beta testers, allowing them to try them out before the final release. All of these features help users in different ways, such as reporting a bug, sending voice messages for missed calls, and selecting multiple messages.

WhatsApp has started rolling out the "bug reporting" feature for iOS beta users via the TestFlight Beta Program. It is available via iOS 25.23.10.71 version. The second beta feature rolled out by the platform via iOS 2.25.23.21 version. It is called "multiple message selection". The third feature, "voice message for missed calls, " is rolled out via the Google Play Beta Program for Android beta users.

WhatsApp New 'Bug Reporting' Feature: Check Details

WhatsApp will let users report bugs on the platform with just a single tap. They can submit bug reports and describe the problems they faced while using the platform. The bug reporting option was already available in Help Centre. Because of this, many users did not know about it. The users can access it via tapping the "Send Feedback" option in settings,

WhatsApp New 'Multiple Message Selection' Feature; Check Details

Another feature rolled out by WhatsApp is 'multiple message selection'. It will help users separate single-message forwarding from the multiple-message section. It will also help WhatsApp users skip the step of tapping on a message and selecting the "Forward" option. Instead, tapping on "Forward" message directly opens a list of contacts with the option "Select Multiple." Using the same option, users can also delete multiple messages.

WhatsApp New 'Voice Message for Missed Calls' Feature; Check Details

WhatsApp has also rolled out a new 'voice message for missed call' feature that allows users to record a voice message if a recipient missed a call. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the report said that the new feature would behave like a voicemail and let users get in touch with other contacts after a missed call. It lets them quickly record a message and send it to the caller. All these features are expected to be rolled out in future updates for final users.

