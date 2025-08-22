Several users have complained about facing issues after updating the new UI for the Phone by Google (Google dialer) in latest Android 16 update. The users have shared a screenshot explaining their hate and frustration for the latest change in the dialer, which lets the users answer the phone, not by sliding up and disconnecting by sliding down. Instead, the Phone by Google app allows users to answer calls by sliding to the right and sliding left lets them disconnect. Netizens posted on X that users can get rid of this dialer by uninstalling the app. Netizens shared funny memes on Phone app UI change in Android 16. A user posted crying emojis saying, "aree mummy mera yakeen kro ye mene nahi kiya' (mummy, please believe me I did not do it) and other user said posted, "bta beta tune mere phone mere phone mein kya kiya hai" (tell me son, what did you do with my phone?) OpenAI Lawsuit: ChatGPT Maker Urges US Court To Force Meta To Share Evidence on Any Coordinated Plans With Elon Musk, xAI Regarding Its USD 97 Billion Takeover Bid.

'I Am Still Figuring It Out', Says User on X Over Google Dialer UI Change

The new dialler UI for Androids People have love and hate for this, I'm still figuring it out 🤓 pic.twitter.com/G6xmLJWaMw — Gagan Sokhey (@waveringmindz) August 22, 2025

I Am an iOS User, I Suggest Search ‘Google Dialer’ or ‘Phone by Google’ App and Uninstall It

मैं खुद iOS यूज़र हूँ, Android नहीं। लेकिन कल से कुछ लोगों को दिक्कत होती देखी, इसलिए सिर्फ जानकारी के लिए पोस्ट किया है। कल Android ने एक Update दिया, जिसके बाद सभी के Dialers बदल गए हैं... यह बेहद बकवास update था और सभी लोग इसकी बुराई कर रहे हैं. आप भी इस Dialer से दुखी हैं,… pic.twitter.com/5dxxc9ojhU — Diwakar Singh (@diwakar_voice1) August 22, 2025

Google Dialer Looks Pretty Bad: X User

The new Google Dialer looks pretty bad. However, the call pickup UI is now more convenient, but overall this update doesn't look quite well. pic.twitter.com/Imh2KWGcxr — Rishabh Negi (@YourbroRishabh) August 22, 2025

"It Happened All By Itself, Mummy", Says X User on Google Dialer UI Change

Apne aap huaa hai mummy 😂 pic.twitter.com/YjbT2mqIzZ — Pintu (@Pintuu0) August 22, 2025

Funny Meme on Phone Google Dialer UI Change - "I Didn't Do It, Mummy"

New Google Dialer Funny Meme Reaction

