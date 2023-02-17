San Francisco, February 17 : Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new photo and video shortcut within chats and groups, on Windows beta. The new option will allow users to share photos and videos directly from the application, reports WABetaInfo. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Likely To Launch in Later Half of 2023; Find Expected Key Specs and Other Details Here.

Earlier, users were only able to share media by using drag and drop and the other sharing option called 'File', however, this option only allowed users to share photos and videos as documents. Elon Musk Criticizes Microsoft for Making Profits via OpenAI, a Non-Profit Organisation.

The new photo and video shortcut has been released to beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2306.2.0 update, which is available on the Microsoft Store. The new feature is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, in December last year, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature that gives users the ability to disable notifications for calls on Windows beta.

This feature is useful because notifications for calls might show up even when do not disturb mode is enabled due to an unexpected issue, so users can manually fix that bug by disabling those notifications.

