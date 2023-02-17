New Delhi, February 17 : South Korean tech giant Samsung gave miss the Galaxy S22 FE in 2022 due to the chip shortage situation, coupled with the fact that the high-end models of the flagship lineup were more in demand.

Nevertheless, as per the latest rumours reports, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone is making a comeback this year, again as the humble member in the posh Galaxy S23 family. Keep reading to know more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – Expected Specs and Launch Timeline :

The Samsung Galaxy FE first gained the love of the smartphone buyers back in 2020 as the Galaxy S20 FE model. So much so, it sold over 10 million units in that year. However, its sequel - the Galaxy S21 FE did not receive such a great market response and this made Samsung hesitant about the continuation of the FE series.

However, going by the latest reports, Samsung will be giving a miss to the Galaxy A74 this time around and will bring in the S23 FE instead in global markets. Currently, the tech giant is in the process of revising its Galaxy A lineup, and as per the reports, the A7-series will likely be aced from the portfolio.

As per the reports, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE handset would get powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The device is likely to launch in the August-September period this year.

