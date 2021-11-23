Entrepreneur and founder of Mining Buddys, Raghavendra Poojari, continues to set the pace in the blockchain technology industry with innovative solutions for businesses and individuals. He started his entrepreneurial journey in 2021, backed by a decade’s experience in learning about the crypto industry by establishing Mining Buddys - an online marketplace to buy and sell ASIC machines & other crypto products.

When asked about why he waited this long to start this unique venture, Poojari exclaimed that having substantial knowledge in the fintech industry and cryptocurrency gave him a better understanding of the market's potential and helped him find the best ways to develop Mining Buddys. He identified a market gap and filled it, meeting (and exceeding) the expectations of an ever-growing customer base of Internet users. Poojari's efforts led to Mining Buddys becoming one of India's most reputable and secure stores.

Since its inception, under the leadership of Poojari, over 1000 successful deliveries have been completed by Mining Buddys. Poojari also created a partial payment option on this marketplace, which quickly found traction among the crypto community, resulting in a 25% increase in quarterly sales. By the end of 2021, the company plans to complete 10,000 successful deliveries. Poojari's goal with this enterprise is to elevate the crypto community by raising awareness of the currency's advantages and benefits. This has resulted in him gaining mass popularity for popularising newer concepts of a new digital economy and drawing foreign investment to India.

Poojari saw the disruptive potential of blockchain technology and chose to use it to reshape existing businesses, dominate specific markets, and create new ones, particularly in the Indian subcontinent, where the concept is still in its infancy. He intends to develop unique goods and services using Mining Buddys that take advantage of the benefits of blockchain technology and incorporate them into existing industries. In the upcoming future, the passionate blockchain enthusiast is also looking to continue his revolutionary legacy by introducing Android and iOS mobile applications of Mining Buddys to elevate the user experience.