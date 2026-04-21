Apple Inc. announced on Monday, April 20, that Tim Cook will step down as Chief Executive Officer effective September 1. Cook, who has led the tech giant since 2011, will transition into a new role as Executive Chairman of the Board. The company's Board of Directors has unanimously appointed John Ternus, currently Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, to succeed Cook as the next CEO.

Tim Cook's Planned Transition to Executive Chairman

The leadership change follows what Apple described as a "thoughtful, long-term succession planning process." While Cook is relinquishing the CEO title, he will remain deeply involved with the company. As Executive Chairman, he is expected to focus on external relations, including engaging with global policymakers and advising on long-term strategy. Tim Cook To Step Down As Apple CEO After 15 Years, John Ternus To Take Over From September 1.

"It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple," Cook said in a statement. He expressed immense confidence in Ternus, stating that he has the "mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity.

Who Is John Ternus?

John Ternus, 50, has been a key figure at Apple for over two decades, having joined the company in 2001. During his tenure, he has been instrumental in the development of almost every major Apple product, including:

The Transition to Apple Silicon: Overseeing the shift from Intel chips to custom-designed M-series processors for the Mac.

Overseeing the shift from Intel chips to custom-designed M-series processors for the Mac. Product Innovation: Leading hardware engineering for the iPhone, iPad, and the AirPods line.

Leading hardware engineering for the iPhone, iPad, and the AirPods line. Executive Grooming: In recent years, Ternus has increasingly represented Apple at public events and product launches, signalling his rise within the company's hierarchy.

Ternus stated he is "profoundly grateful" for the opportunity and highlighted his mentorship under both Steve Jobs and Tim Cook.

The Legacy of Tim Cook at Apple

Cook’s 15-year tenure as CEO will be remembered for transforming Apple from a hardware powerhouse into a trillion-dollar services and technology behemoth. Under his leadership, Apple's market capitalisation soared, and the company successfully expanded into wearables with the Apple Watch and AirPods, as well as digital services like Apple Music and Apple TV+. Cook took over from co-founder Steve Jobs in August 2011, just weeks before Jobs’ passing. While early critics questioned his ability to innovate, Cook proved to be a master of operations and global supply chains, maintaining Apple's dominance in the smartphone market. Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea Set To Exit Apple Park Following Eight-Year Tenure Under Tim Cook.

What's Next for Apple?

The transition comes as Apple pivots toward an era increasingly defined by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and spatial computing. Analysts suggest that Ternus’s background in hardware engineering makes him uniquely suited to lead Apple as it integrates AI more deeply into its devices and explores new form factors, such as folding phones and advanced AR/VR hardware. Cook will work closely with Ternus throughout the summer to ensure a smooth handover before the September 1 deadline.

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