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John Giannandrea, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, is expected to officially depart the company this week. Appointed by CEO Tim Cook in 2018 to spearhead the firm's transition into the age of artificial intelligence, Giannandrea’s tenure is concluding following a period of organisational restructuring. Reports indicate that his exit coincides with Apple’s next stock vesting date on April 15, marking the end of a transition period during which he served in a diminished advisory capacity.

The departure follows a significant reshuffle in March 2025, when Tim Cook and Apple’s top leadership redistributed Giannandrea’s core responsibilities. Control of Siri was moved to Mike Rockwell under the supervision of Craig Federighi, while other AI foundation models were divided among Federighi, Eddy Cue, and Sabih Khan. Apple Smart Glasses in Development: Tech Giant Reportedly Testing 4 Designs for Wearable, Potential Unveiling Late This Year.

The Strategic Hiring of John Giannandrea

Tim Cook originally hired Giannandrea from Google, where he had served as the head of AI development. At the time of the appointment, Cook praised Giannandrea’s commitment to privacy and his thoughtful approach to making computers "smarter and more personal." The hire was seen as a major win for Apple, aimed at revitalising Siri and infusing AI into the then-active Apple Car project.

During his eight years at Apple, Giannandrea focused heavily on backend machine learning and the infrastructure that now supports "Apple Intelligence." However, industry analysts note that despite his impressive resume, Giannandrea faced structural challenges within the company’s famously insular leadership hierarchy, which may have limited his ability to implement rapid change.

Internal Resistance and Leadership Shifts

According to reports from Bloomberg’s "Power On" newsletter, Giannandrea’s departure highlights a complex dynamic within Apple’s executive suite. While Cook championed the hire, other senior leaders were reportedly slower to embrace the generative AI trend. It was only after Software Chief Craig Federighi experienced the capabilities of AI in coding that the company began a more aggressive push for the features unveiled at WWDC 2024.

As Siri and Apple Intelligence faced development stumbles and delays, the decision was made late last year for Giannandrea to retire. Since December 2025, his role has been largely advisory, a period often referred to in the tech industry as "rest and vest," where an executive remains on the payroll until their contracted stock bonuses realise.

Future Outlook for Apple and Giannandrea

With April 15 identified as the date his stock options vest, Giannandrea is expected to hand over his pass at Apple Park shortly thereafter. Sources suggest he is unlikely to join another major technology firm immediately, instead planning to focus on advisory work within the startup ecosystem. Apple’s Foldable iPhone on Track for September 2026 Debut Alongside iPhone 18 Pro: Report.

For Tim Cook, the departure represents a pivot in how Apple manages its most critical modern technology. The move to consolidate AI responsibilities under long-time lieutenants like Federighi and Cue suggests a return to a more traditional, unified management structure as the company prepares to launch a revamped Siri later this year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).