Mumbai, April 1: Work from home was adopted by many companies when the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The shift to adopt the remote work model was aimed to help the companies continue their work without compromising with health and life of the employees. Zerodha Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said the company went fully remote during the lockdown in 2020. He said that while it was great for some, it was not for others.

Nithin Kamath shared a post on X about working from home and how it had been difficult for his company to communicate and execute decisions. He said on X (formerly Twitter), "All of us at @zerodhaonline went fully remote during the pandemic lockdown in 2020. While it's been great for some, it hasn't been for others."

Zerodha Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath Post on Work From Home:

All of us at @zerodhaonline went fully remote during the pandemic lockdown in 2020. While it's been great for some, it hasn't been for others. In this post, K explains why it didn't work for everybody at Zerodha. Work from home works well for support roles given the structured… — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 1, 2024

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Zerodha transitioned to remote work, allowing over 1,000 people from different departments. The official Zerodha post by CTO Kailash Nadh further informed that the company made a collective decision to switch to "hybrid" mode. Zerodha let nearly 10% of the employees involved in creative and decision-making endeavours come to the office three days a week. The company then allowed the rest of the 90% of staff to continue to fully remote work.

He added that the WFH worked well for support, given the structured nature of the work. However, he said it was detrimental for business, tech and decision-making teams. It didn't work because of the "big gaps in remote communications". Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath also said that the 100+ people, 10% of the core team, were back in the office a few months ago. He said that the workers preferred three days a week.

According to Nithin Kamath, change had been "dramatically positive". While the work-from-home or remote work model has been successful for many companies and individuals in tech and other industries, issues related to communication and effectiveness exist for others. In the official post on Zerodha website, CTO Kailash Nadh said, "The hard lesson we learnt is that effective, long term remote work requires specific skill sets and DNA to pull off."

