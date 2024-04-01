On April Fool's Day, Elon Musk announced joining Disney as their chief DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) officer. Elon Musk, who is adamantly against the woke culture and previously has called, "The woke mind virus is killing Western Civilization." He scoffed by posting on X, "Can't wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE woke!" He also added, "Even linguini". He replied to his tweet, said, "Sorry guys, posted this from the wrong account", and shared a laughing emoji. Elon Musk Followers Surge: Tech Billionaire Surpassed 179 Million on X, Likely To Reach 200 Million Mark Soon.

Elon Musk April Fool's Day Prank, Says He Joined Disney to Produce Woke Content:

Sorry guys, posted this from the wrong account — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)