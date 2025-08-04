New Delhi, August 4: Intel is reportedly planning changes in its work from office (WFO) policy that could affect many of its employees. The company is said to be ending work from home options and moving back to a regular office routine. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has reportedly shared the update about the company’s upcoming workplace changes. The update came in a July 24 memo that mainly addressed 15% Intel layoffs impacting around 15,000 employees. The plan is said to focus on bringing employees back to the office more regularly and preparations for it is already in progress across all of its locations.

Intel's four-day office rule was initially announced in April 2025 and is reportedly set to begin on September 1. As per a report of The Times of India, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has confirmed that the company’s four-day office policy will be operational by September 2025. In an internal memo shared with employees alongside Intel’s Q2 2025 earnings, Lip-Bu Tan reportedly stated, "We are also on track to implement our return-to-office policy in September, with sites completing necessary improvements to operate at full capacity." Atlassian Layoffs: Australia-Based Software Giant Lays Off Over 150 Employees Due to AI Integration, CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes Defends Buying USD 75 Million Private Jet, Says Report.

The chip giant is reportedly making major changes as part of a wider company shift. Alongside its return-to-office plan, the company is said to have announced job cuts, which seem to be part of a strategy to streamline its operations. Intel reportedly introduced its four-day office rule back in April 2025, following the lead of other major tech companies moving away from flexible work setups.

During the Q1 2025 earnings call, CEO Lip-Bu Tan is said to have pointed out "uneven" adherence to Intel's existing hybrid policy. He reportedly stated, “I strongly believe that our sites need to be vibrant hubs of collaboration that reflect our culture in action.” Tan highlighted that working in person leads to a "better and faster decision-making" process. TCS Skips Chief Labour Commissioner Meet on August 1 Over Onboarding Delays, Layoffs of 12,000 Employees; Submits Response Through Email.

Intel is reportedly aiming to bring down its global workforce to nearly 75,000 employees by the end of 2025. The company is also said to be cutting back on its international plans, and reports suggest that the projects in Germany and Poland have been cancelled. Intel is also said to be consolidating its operations in locations like Costa Rica, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

