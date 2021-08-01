Every year, August 1 is celebrated as World Wide Web Day or WWW Day. This celebration is dedicated to the invention of the internet, its history as well as the way that we are now headed and all the challenges we continue to meet. Every year, to celebrate World Wide Web Day, researchers and scientists highlight aspects of the internet that need our attention and must be discussed. From privacy concerns that come with our online presence to the proper use of the platforms, there are various things that need to be discussed. And as we prepare to celebrate World Wide Web Day 2021, here is everything you need to know about the origin of the internet and why you need to be commemorating this day! WATCH: The Original Source Code for the World Wide Web That Was Written by Its Inventor.

When is World Wide Web Day 2021?

As mentioned above, World Wide Web Day is celebrated every August 1. The commemoration aims to remember Sir Tim Berners-Lee for conceptualising WWW or the World Wide Web in Geneva in the year 1989. After more than a year of research, his publicity was finally completed and accessed on August 23, 1991.

Significance of World Wide Web Day Celebrations

World Wide Web Day is celebrated to not only recognise the investigation of the web but also highlight the role it has played in millions of lives. From the benefits of the internet from a transaction point of view, as it offers the opportunity of entrepreneurship to millions, to its role in socialisation, especially in the past few years, various key pros and cons of the web are discussed on global platforms on this day.

How is World Wide Web Day Celebrated?

The celebration of World Wide Web Day is different in different communities. While many people working at improving the way the internet functions may organise and attend conferences and discussions on how we can be safe and online, others enjoy making the post of this tool that we have handy. From sharing a selfie to just making the most of the web like any other day, there are various different ways that people will celebrate this day.

World Wide Web Day 2021 celebrations surely need to revolve around the importance of privacy and safety on the internet. We hope that you do your bit in educating yourself on what you can do to keep yourself safe online. Happy World Wide Web Day 2021!

