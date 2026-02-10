Delhi, February 10: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the admit cards for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Under Graduate (UG) Typing Skill Test for 2026. Candidates who successfully cleared the Computer Based Test (CBT) stages are now eligible to download their hall tickets from the official regional RRB websites. The Typing Skill Test is a critical qualifying stage for various junior-level positions within the Indian Railways.

The release follows the recent announcement of the exam schedule, which is set to begin in the coming days across various centers nationwide. This recruitment drive aims to fill several thousand undergraduate-level vacancies, including roles such as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and Junior Time Keeper. Candidates must log in using their registration number and date of birth to access their specific exam city, date, and shift timing.

RRB NTPC 2026: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

To access the admit card, candidates should visit their respective regional RRB website (e.g., RRB Chandigarh, RRB Mumbai, or RRB Chennai). On the homepage, a dedicated link for "CEN 01/2024 (NTPC Undergraduate) Typing Skill Test Admit Card" will be visible.

Upon clicking the link, applicants will be redirected to a login portal where they must enter their credentials. Once the hall ticket appears on the screen, candidates are advised to verify all personal details, including their name, photograph, and the address of the examination center, before downloading and printing a copy.

RRB NTPC 2026: Exam Day Guidelines and Requirements

The Typing Skill Test is qualifying in nature, meaning the marks obtained will not be added to the final merit list, but candidates must meet the minimum speed requirements to proceed. For English typing, a speed of 30 words per minute (wpm) is required, while for Hindi, the requirement is 25 wpm on a computer without the use of editing tools or spell-check facilities.

Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid original photo ID (such as an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or PAN Card) to the exam hall. Failure to produce the original ID or the hall ticket will result in disqualification from the test.

The RRB NTPC recruitment process is one of the largest competitive examinations in India, designed to hire personnel for various non-technical wings of the railways. The 2024-2026 cycle has seen millions of applicants vying for positions that offer job security and various government benefits.

Following the completion of the Typing Skill Test, successful candidates will move toward the final stages of the process, which include Document Verification (DV) and a mandatory Medical Examination.

