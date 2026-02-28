Chennai, February 28: The University of Madras has announced the UG, PG and professional course results for the November 2026 semester examinations. The results were declared on February 27, 2026, and are now available online at www.unom.ac.in and egovernance.unom.ac.in.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results and download the provisional digital marksheet from the official website. The university has clarified that printed marksheets will not be sent by post, and students must rely on the online version for official reference until further notice.

The results cover a wide range of courses including undergraduate programmes such as BA, B.Com and B.Sc, postgraduate courses like MA, M.Com and M.Sc, as well as professional courses including Law and Management. Results for Urdu ODE, distance education and regional language courses have also been released.

How to Download University of Madras Result 2025

Visit www.unom.ac.in or egovernance.unom.ac.in

Click on the “Results” section on the homepage

Select the relevant UG or PG result link

Enter your Register Number

Enter your Date of Birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

Click on “Submit”

Download and save the provisional marksheet

The digital marksheet will display important details such as the student's name, register number, course name, subject code, subject name, marks obtained, maximum marks, total marks, result status and result date. Students are advised to check all information carefully and immediately report any discrepancies to the university examination office.

The university has also opened the revaluation and rechecking window for a limited period of two to three days. Students who wish to apply for revaluation can submit their request online by paying the required fee within the deadline.

