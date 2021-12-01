Qualcomm, the American multinational company launched its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset today at its tech summit. The processor was in the rumour mill for a couple of months, and finally, it has been introduced. In addition to this, Xiaomi has revealed on its Twitter account that the chipset will power the Xiaomi 12 Series. Earlier today, Realme also confirmed that the Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Xiaomi 12 Likely To Be Launched on December 12, 2021: Report.

Xiaomi has started teasing the Xiaomi 12 Series, which hints the launch for global and Indian markets will happen soon.

Take a sneak peek of the most potent @Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that will power our upcoming #Xiaomi12Series! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/YrNqM8beMN — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 1, 2021

As per a report from GizmoChina, Xiaomi has shared a teaser video that shows that the upcoming Xiaomi 12 phones have entered the mass production phase.

Xiaomi 12 Series is likely to comprise Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12X Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra and a Lite model. As of now, the company is yet to announce the launch date of the Xiaomi 12 Series. Some of the Xiaomi 12 models are rumoured to debut in China this month, whereas the global launch might take place in the first quarter of 2022.

