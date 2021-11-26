A couple of weeks ago, we heard rumours and speculations about Xiaomi 12 smartphone's launch. Now, a new report has tipped the launch timeline of the handset. According to a report from Chinese publication MyDrivers, Xiaomi 12 could be launched on December 12, 2021, as the Chinese shopping festival will take place by mid-December. Xiaomi Black Friday Sale 2021: Massive Discounts on Mi 11X Pro, RedmiBook 15 Series, Mi Outdoor Speaker & Smart Band 5.

Xiaomi 12 is said to be the world's first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The chipset is expected to debut at the Qualcomm Tech Summit between November 30 and December 2. As per Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi 12 is likely to come with an FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset is said to come with a 50MP primary lens and 100W fast charging support.

In addition to this, Xiaomi 12X is also expected to debut along with Xiaomi 12 in December 2021. Xiaomi 12X will be introduced as the successor to the Mi 11X device. It is said to feature a 6.28-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The device might come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. For photography, Xiaomi 12 is speculated to flaunt a 50MP main camera and a 20MP front snapper.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2021 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).