New Delhi, March 6: Xiaomi is preparing to launch its latest smartphone, the Xiaomi 14, in India. The Xiaomi 14 is expected to launch on March 7. The Xiaomi 14 is anticipated to offer top features and advanced specifications in terms of performance and design.

As per a report of Gizmochina, a leak has surfaced, revealing the pricing and storage details of Xiaomi 14. The leak suggests that the Xiaomi 14 will come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The price tag for this variant is reportedly set at Rs 74,999, but it is anticipated to sell at a price point of around Rs 65,000. The smartphone is expected to come in two options, one with a thickness of 8.2mm with a glass finish and the other with an 8.28mm leather finish.

Xiaomi 14 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi 14 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which may be built on the TSMC 4nm process to deliver good performance. The Xiaomi 14 is expected to feature a 6.36-inch 1.5K TCL CSOT C8 OLED LTPO display. The display of the smartphone might have a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is anticipated to provide smooth visuals. The display of Xiaomi 14 will likely be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The camera setup of the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP primary lens with light fusion 900 OIS. The Xiaomi 14 may also include a 50MP ultrawide JN1 sensor, a 50MP telephoto JN1 sensor and a 32MP OV32B front camera. The Xiaomi 14 is expected to run on the Android 14-based Hyper OS. The smartphone is anticipated to be equipped with a 4610mAh battery that will likely support both 90W wired and 50W wireless charging capability. Additional features of Xiaomi 14 might include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi 7, NFC, dual stereo speakers and an IR blaster.

