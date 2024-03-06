Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features of Latest Smartphones From Realme

New Delhi, March 6: Realme has launched its latest smartphone, the Realme 12 series 5G in India. The Realme 12 5G series comes with the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G smartphones. Realme has launched these smartphones in the mid-premium segment with a Plus experience for its users. The Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G is also expected to excel in performance, design and user experience. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Samsung A35 5G Confirmed To Launch on March 11; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme has also introduced the first 3D VC cooling system in this segment, which is anticipated to reduce overheating during gaming sessions and extensive usage. Both smartphones feature dual stereo speakers and will run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. The Realme 12 5G also comes with a dynamic button for safe and fast unlock, camera quick start and quick start apps. The Realme 12 5G is available in two colour options that include Twilight Purple and Woodland Green. The Realme 12+ 5G comes with a premium vegan leather finish and will offer two colour options that include Navigator Beige and Pioneer Green.

Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme 12 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset. The smartphone comes with two variants that include 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The smartphone has a 6.72-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 12 5G features a 108MP camera, which is expected to deliver exceptional clarity and detailed images. The smartphone is also expected to have a 16MP camera at the front. The smartphone boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC charging capability.

The Realme 12+ 5G comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. The smartphone will also be available with two variants that include 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options. The smartphone includes a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits peak brightness. The camera setup of the Realme 12+ 5G features a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-600 OIS+EIS. The smartphone is expected to have an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 16MP front camera. The Realme 12+ 5G will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that will support 67W SuperVOOC charging. OnePlus Nord 4, Rebranded Version of OnePlus Ace 3V Likely To Launch Soon; Check Leaked Specifications, Features and Price Details.

Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G Price

The price of Realme 12 5G for the 6GB + 128GB variant is Rs 16,999 and the 8GB + 128GB variant comes at Rs 17,999. The price of Realme 12+ 5G for the 8GB + 128GB variant is Rs 20,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant comes at Rs 21,999. The first and limited sale starts at 3 PM today till March 10 at Realme's official website and Flipkart. Interested customers can also avail of offers up to Rs 2,000 on select bank cards.

