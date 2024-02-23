New Delhi, February 23: Xiaomi has launched its latest high-end smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, in China. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also expected to launch soon in India. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is anticipated to have the latest features and specifications for its users.

As per a report of English Jagran, Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 14 Ultra with two way Satellite Connectivity in China. The anticipation is also building for its expected global launch at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona on February 25. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to have a titanium frame that might enhance its appearance and durability. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra will likely have three colour options: White, Black and Blue. Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro To Launch Soon in India With 'Aura Light' and 'Zeiss Camera Lens'; Know Confirmed Details Ahead of Launch.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specifications and Features (China)

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to feature with a 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED LTPO display that might support a 120Hz refresh rate and boast a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The smartphone will likely have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is expected to deliver fast performance. The smartphone might run on Xiaomi's latest HyperOS ROM, which will likely provide a smooth user experience. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also expected to feature an in-screen fingerprint reader and stereo speakers.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to have a configuration of up to 16GB RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone might be equipped with a 5,300mAh battery that might support both 90W wired and 80W wireless charging. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is anticipated to have a quad Leica optics setup that might include a 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, two 50MP telephoto lens and a 32MP front camera. Additional specifications include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. OPPO Planning To Roll Out GenAI Features on Its OPPO Reno 11 Series in Q2 2024, Will Bring Third Major Transformative Stage in Mobile Phone Industry: Report.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Price (China)

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra 12GB + 256GB model might be priced at Yuan 6,499 (approximately Rs 74,900) and the 16GB + 512GB model is expected to be priced at Yuan 6,999 (approximately Rs 80,700). The top-end model of Xiaomi 14 Ultra might have a 16GB + 1TB version is anticipated to have a price point of Yuan 7,799 (approximately Rs 89,900).

