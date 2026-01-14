Beijing, January 14: Redmi has officially commenced the teaser campaign for its upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 Max, signalling a significant shift in its mid-range performance strategy for 2026. The brand has confirmed that the device will be announced shortly, positioning it as a primary contender in the competitive 2,500 Yuan (approximately USD 345) price segment.

According to Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing, the Turbo series has evolved through three generations and is now entering a more aggressive development phase. The upcoming launch aims to bridge the gap between mid-range pricing and flagship-level performance, specifically targeting users who demand high processing power without the premium price tag of a top-tier flagship. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Specifications Leaked.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max Specifications (Leaked)

Leaks surrounding the new series suggest that Redmi will introduce two distinct models: the Redmi Turbo 5 Max and the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro Max. These handsets are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 and the upcoming Dimensity 9500s chipset, respectively. This would mark the first time the Redmi Turbo series has utilised a Dimensity 9-series flagship processor.

The Dimensity 9500s, built on an advanced 3nm process, is reported to feature a high-performance multi-core CPU and an Immortalis-class GPU. Preliminary benchmark data circulating online indicates single-core scores of approximately 3,000 and multi-core results exceeding 9,000. These figures suggest the device could compete directly with high-end Snapdragon-based flagship platforms.

Upcoming Redmi Smartphones 2026

In addition to raw processing power, the Turbo 5 series is expected to offer several hardware refinements for improved daily usage. Reports indicate the inclusion of a 1.5K resolution flat display and up to 16GB of RAM to ensure smooth multitasking. The design language is also tipped to align more closely with premium devices, featuring improved build quality and advanced biometrics. Redmi Turbo 5 MAX Launch in China This Month; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

One of the most notable rumours regarding the Turbo 5 series is a significant increase in battery capacity, which could reach nearly 9,000mAh. This would be paired with high-speed wired charging and rapid reverse charging capabilities. By combining these specifications with a 2,500 Yuan price point, Redmi intends to redefine value in the mid-range smartphone market for the current year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

