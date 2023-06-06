Mumbai, June 6: Infinix recently announced the new Note 30 series with a 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen and a 5000mAh battery. The Infinix Note 30 5G will be launched in Indian this month.

New leaks have revealed that the upcoming Infinix Note 30 5G will come with an AI-powered voice assistant. The new Folax assistant will use ChatGPT to answer user queries in a conversational manner. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launched in India: Know Price, Specifications, Features and Other Key Details.

ChatGPT-powered Voice Assistant on Infinix Note 30 5G:

Big news！ Infinix would be the first to integrate ChatGPT into their phones, the NOTE 30 series! While the OpenAI’s ChatGPT app has launched, embedding ChatGPT into a phone is groundbreaking. They combined ChatGPT with the voice assistant Folax, giving Siri a run for its money. pic.twitter.com/xr0Juh5kgN — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 2, 2023

Recently, ChatGPT has been integrated into many apps and services. A newly leaked video on Twitter shows the app answers queries on technology, fashion, and food topics. It can be seen assisting the user in buying gifts. Another post shows the voice assistant in a natural conversation flow with the user, similar to ChatGPT.

Infinix Note 30 5G Specs

The Infinix Note 30 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB / 256GB storage (expandable memory up to 2TB). It runs Android 13 with XOS 13.

The 5G smartphone sports a 108MP primary camera (1/1.6-inch Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75 aperture), a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI camera (f/2.4 aperture). It features a 16MP front camera (f/2.0 aperture) for selfies and video calling. OnePlus Nord N30 5G Launched With 108MP Camera, 120Hz Display: From Price to Specs, Check Every Detail Here.

The new handset sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It features a Dust and Splash resistant (IP53) build. The dual SIM smartphone gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

