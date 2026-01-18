Mumbai, January 18: Redmi has officially begun teasing the launch of its upcoming smartphone, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max, in China. The device, which is confirmed to be powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9500s chipset, has now appeared on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The listing reveals performance figures that suggest the device will be a significant competitor in the high-end segment, rivaling upcoming flagship-tier processors.

According to the AnTuTu listing, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max achieved a total score of 3,298,445 points. This overall figure is composed of 952,789 points in the CPU test, 1,130,421 points in the GPU test, 502,375 points in the memory test, and 712,860 points in the UX test. These results indicate that the device is positioned to compete directly with smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, such as the OnePlus Ace 6T and iQOO Z11 Turbo. iQOO 15 Ultra Launch Soon in China Likely With 200W Wired Fast-Charging and 7,000mAh Large Battery; Check Details Here.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max Specifications (Expected)

The Dimensity 9500s chipset driving the device features a sophisticated core architecture. It includes a primary Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.73GHz, supported by three Cortex-X4 cores at 3.30GHz and four Cortex-A720 cores at 2GHz. Graphics are managed by the Immortalis-G925 GPU, which includes hardware-level support for raytracing.

Prior to the AnTuTu listing, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max was also spotted on Geekbench. That report indicated the device will come equipped with 16GB of RAM, recording 2,656 points in single-core performance and 8,377 points in multi-core tests. These technical details point toward a device optimised for heavy multitasking and gaming.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max Price (Expected)

Beyond its processing power, the Redmi Turbo 5 Max is expected to feature a 1.5K OLED LTPS display. One of the most notable rumoured specifications is a massive 9,000mAh battery, which would significantly exceed the standard capacities found in current smartphones. This battery is expected to support 100W fast charging to manage its high capacity efficiently. Realme P4 Power 5G Launch Soon in India; Check Confirmed Details.

The device is projected to be priced at approximately 2,500 Yuan, which converts to roughly USD 360 or INR 30,000. Reports suggest that a standard model, possibly called the Redmi Turbo 5 and powered by the Dimensity 8500 chip, may also be part of the upcoming series launch. While the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, the increasing frequency of leaks suggests an official announcement is imminent.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

