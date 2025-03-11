POCO M7 5G Airtel exclusive special edition smartphone have been launched in India. The new smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting from March 13 at 12 PM IST. The Poco M7 5G Airtel exclusive comes in three colours, which include Satin Black, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone features a 6.88-inch HD+ display, a 50MP camera, and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by a 5,160mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging. The POCO M7 5G Airtel exclusive price starts at INR 9,249. iPhone 17 Ultra, iPhone 17 Air: Apple Likely To Replace iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Plus With New Smartphones This Year.

POCO M7 5G Airtel Exclusive Edition Launched in India

POCO M7 5G Airtel Exclusive Edition (Photo Credits: X/@IndiaPOCO)

