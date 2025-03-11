iQOO Neo 10R will launch today in India at 4 PM with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 50MP+8MP camera setup on the rear and a 32MP camera on the front under INR 30,000. The Neo 10R will likely offer a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh (or 120Hz refresh rate) and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone, having a ultra slim design, will feature a 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. The smartphone will have LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage along with unique features like BGMI 90 fps unlocked, e-sports mode, largest VC cooling and more. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Today in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, Leica-Tuned Camera; Check Key Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

iQOO Neo 10R Launch in India Today at 4 PM

Have you marked your calendars yet? 🗓️ The wait is over! The #iQOONeo10R is here to shatter limits, redefine speed, and unleash the ultimate #PowerToPlay! 🔥 Launching TODAY at 4 PM – don’t miss it! 🚀✨#PowerToPlay #iQOONeo10R #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/25lOenlvoH — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)