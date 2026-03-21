Mumbai, March 21: Xiaomi is reportedly accelerating the global release of its next-generation T-series smartphones, as the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro have officially appeared in Singapore’s IMDA certification database. The listings reveal model numbers 2602DPT53G for the standard variant and 2602EPTC0G for the Pro model, identifying them as global units. This regulatory milestone typically serves as one of the final steps before a commercial launch, suggesting that the company is moving away from its traditional September release window in favour of a much earlier debut in the second quarter of 2026.

The upcoming series is expected to build significantly on the foundations of the previous Xiaomi 15T lineup, shifting focus toward extreme battery longevity and high-performance MediaTek silicon. In addition to the Singaporean certification, the standard Xiaomi 17T has also been spotted on India’s BIS database, hinting that the Indian market will be included in the initial global rollout. Reports suggest that the production timeline has been fast-tracked by nearly four months to better compete in the "affordable flagship" segment before the mid-year market saturation. Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Global Rollout Resumes for Xiaomi 13T Pro and Poco F5 With Critical Bug Fixes.

Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro Specifications and Features

The standard Xiaomi 17T is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display and will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. A major highlight is the expected inclusion of a massive 7,000mAh battery, supported by 67W wired fast charging. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is expected to house the flagship-grade 3nm Dimensity 9500 processor. Both devices will continue the partnership with Leica, sporting triple 50MP rear camera systems, with the Pro variant potentially gaining a periscope telephoto lens and an IP69 durability rating for superior water and dust resistance. iPhone 18 Pro Price May Stay Unchanged: Report.

Xiaomi 17T Series Global Availability

The certification process in Singapore and India indicates that Xiaomi is preparing for a broad international release, potentially as early as April or May 2026. This timeline aligns with recent leaks from industry insiders who suggest that the T-series will serve as a high-performance alternative to the compact Xiaomi 17 and the premium Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which were launched earlier this month. The shift to a Q2 launch allows Xiaomi to maintain momentum in the sub-flagship category, offering professional-grade Leica imaging and next-gen MediaTek hardware to a wider audience ahead of the summer cycle.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).