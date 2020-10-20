Beijing: Chinese brand Xiaomi on Monday said it is working on the industry-leading wireless technology that will fully charge the battery in less than 20 minutes. The 80W Mi wireless charging technology is a major leap forward from Xiaomi's 30W wireless charging technology introduced last year. Xiaomi Weather App Does Not Show Search Results For Either Arunachal Pradesh or Itanagar.

"The technology is capable of filling a 4,000mAh battery to 10 per cent in 1 minute, 50 per cent in 8 minutes and 100 per cent in just 19 minutes," the company said in a statement.

For comparison, 30W Mi wireless charging technology from 2019 was capable of charging a similar battery to 50 per cent in about 25 minutes, and 100 per cent in 69 minutes. The introduction of the 80W Mi wireless charging technology is expected to set a new benchmark not only in the area of wireless charging but in charging as a whole.

"Xiaomi has been spearheading this trend by recognizing the importance of battery life and faster charging for the future development of smartphones," the company said.

The company is yet to announce when a phone with 80W wireless charging will actually arrive in the market but it does not look very far off. In March, Xiaomi introduced to the world 40W wireless charging and in August, that record was broken by the company's first mass-produced 50W wireless charging technology. Xiaomi recently introduced Mi 10 Ultra, the world's first smartphone equipped with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).