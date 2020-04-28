Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G Smartphone Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications

Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

Beijing, April 28: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched new Mi 10 Youth 5G smartphone at its home turf where businesses are coming back to normal after COVID-19 lockdowns. The 6GB RAM+64GB ROM will be available for CNY 2099, the 6GB+128GB model costs CNY 2299, the 8GB RAM + 128GB model comes for CNY 2499 while the 8GB RAM+256GB ROM variant will be available at CNY 2799, reports XDA Developers. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G Smartphone TENAA Listing Reveals Specifications Ahead of Launch.

The device features a 6.57-inch AMOLED Full HD+ notched display with HDR 10+ support. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor along with an Adreno 620 GPU. It has a quad-camera module at the back, 48MP primary camera along with an 8MP wide-angle camera, 8MP zoom lens (5x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom) and a macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera. Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition With A 48MP Quad Cameras Launched; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

The device comes with camera features such as split OIS, portrait mode, HDR, slow-motion, time-lapse, 4K videos, moon mode, beauty mode and more. It is backed by a 4,160mAh battery with 20W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 out-of-the-box based on Android 10. In terms of connectivity, the handset features NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, infrared, dual-frequency GPS, Hi-Res Audio, and 0.91cc speakers.