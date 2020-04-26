Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G Smartphone TENAA Listing Reveals Specifications Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch two new products tomorrow in the home market. One of these products will be Xiaomi’s custom Android skin – MIUI 12. The second product will be a toned-down model of Mi 10 flagship series. Dubbed as Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, the smartphone is also called as the Mi 10 Youth Edition which has been spotted on TENAA for certifications ahead of the launch. The TENNA listing gives a good look at the device via newly leaked images. Xiaomi Patents A New Smartphone With A Waterfall Display; Aims To Create A Cheaper Alternative To Mi Mix Alpha.

The TENNA listing also reveals key specifications of the Mi 10 Lite 5G aka Mi 10 Youth Edition before the launch. Justifying its 'Lite' moniker, the smartphone will be equipped with slightly upper mid-range specifications.

According to the report by the ITHome, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G device will carry a model number - M2002J9E. The device will come equipped with a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with a water-drop notch on top featuring a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Surprisingly, the company will be employing a waterdrop notch over the punch-hole setup, considering that Remdi K30 series come with a pill-shaped notch.

Under the skin, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone is likely to be offered in three variants - 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Coming to the camera department, the phone will come packed with a 48MP quad-camera setup at the back. The details for the remaining three cameras are not yet disclosed. At the front, the phone will sport a single 16MP snapper for video calling and selfies. The device will be backed by a 4060mAh battery. However, there is no detail available about charging capabilities.